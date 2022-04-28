Sony Blocks Users From Stacking PS Plus and PS Now Ahead of Relaunch - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment will be rolling out its new PlayStation Plus service over the next couple of months. It combines the current PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a single service that will be available in three tiers - Essential, Extra, and Premium.

There are reports from PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 users who have been unable to redeem pre-paid PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now codes over the last several days.

Many users who have contacted Sony's customer support have been told the company has blocked people from stacking their membership. Previously, users have been able to stack up several years of PlayStation Plus or PlayStation Now.

Users have been told once their subscription expires they will be able to redeem their codes without any issues.

"Due to the upcoming changes in the PS plus subscription, currently the PS Plus stacking is not available as we have removed the ability to do that," a user on ResetEra was told by Sony's customer support. "We understand how important this is for you and we will have answers on how this will work once the new PS plus membership becomes available."

The customer support person added, "I understand how frustrating this must be. I can only advise you wait until your current subscription is over then use your code. Extension/stacking is no longer available."

The new PlayStation Plus service will first launch in Asia on May 23, in Japan on June 1, in the Americas on June 13, and in Europe on June 22.

