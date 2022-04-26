LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Debuts in 1st on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

/ 162 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has remained in first place in its second week on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending April 17, 2022.

Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to second place, while Elden Ring drops one spot to third place.

WWE 2K22 is up from seventh to fourth place and NBA 2K22 is down from fourth to fifth place. Red Dead Redemption 2 is down from fifth to sixth place. Tekken 7 is up from two spots to seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Grand Theft Auto V Elden Ring WWE 2K22 NBA 2K22 Red Dead Redemption 2 Tekken 7 Call Of Duty: Black Ops III Call Of Duty: Vanguard Far Cry 6

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles