Diablo Immortal Launches for PC as an Open Beta on June 2

Developers Blizzard Entertainment and NetEase Games announced Diablo Immortal will be getting a release on PC as an open beta on June 2, the same day it launches for iOS and Android.
“The demons of the Burning Hells are ready to be slain in the most expansive Diablo game that Blizzard has ever released," said Blizzard Entertainment president Mike Ybarra.
"As Blizzard’s first game designed from the ground up for mobile, it was important to us to deliver an experience worthy of the franchise, so we did a lot of testing, incorporated a lot of feedback, and created a game that we’re very excited to share with players. We’re looking forward to unleashing this epic new entry in the Diablo franchise, and we can’t wait to join everyone in Sanctuary."
It is important for us to assure you that Immortal will deliver an uncompromised AAA mobile experience when played on Windows PC. To assure this, Diablo Immortal will launch on PC in Open Beta. What this means is that you will be able to take the fight to the Burning Hell’s legions on PC upon launch with full cross-play and cross-progression support. During the PC Open Beta period, we will continue to collect player feedback, make changes, and fine-tune this version of Immortal until we feel it delivers a finalized experience for all courageous adventurers. With that said, we have already made a few adjustments to ensure playing Diablo Immortal on PC feels seamless for Sanctuary’s defenders.
Wherever you may go, the opportunity to vanquish demonic invaders from Sanctuary shall follow—cross-play and cross-progression features between mobile and PC will make allying with other brave adventurers a breeze regardless of platform. When the PC version leaves the Open Beta period, all the progress and purchases you’ve made will be maintained.
Aside from ease-of-access, we understand that comfort is key, especially for those longer gaming bouts. To provide players with more ways to play, Diablo Immortal will host controller support for both PC and mobile. Since the Closed Beta, we’ve modified controller functionality so adventurers will now use a free-cursor reticle controlled with a thumbstick to navigate menus. To type messages in-game, a touch screen or keyboard will be required. Providing you with the most optimal experience when using a controller to protect Sanctuary is a priority of ours, so after Diablo Immortal launches, we will continue to improve controller support.
Additionally, the W/A/S/D/ directional keys may be used to move around the map for PC—a first for a Diablo game. And of course, you can still use mouse and keyboard to explore, loot, and keep Hell’s nightmares at bay.
I guess not enough people had phones xD
This does give me incentive to actually give the game a try at release.
This is amazing. When they added controller support to the mobile version I was already happy (could play it my iPad) but now you can play it on PC... Start playing on your PC at home, then play on your phone while transiting, etc. And the game looks amazing too, this is the Diablo to play while waiting for Diablo 4 to come out (and internal company wide testing of Diablo 4 started this week too :D)
PC is also mobile.
Think: Steam Deck, Aya Neo, GPD Win, OneGX1, OneXPlayer, laptops, tablets and more.
It's not just large hulking desktops... Although that is certainly a big market.
More platforms is definitely a good thing, just hopefully it's not a compromised experience because of it.
True but by mobile, I really meant phones and not "portable" :) You can just get your phone out of your pocket anywhere and play the game. The Aya/OneX (small one) are small enough to "fit" in the pocket but still not as practical as a phone when you can really just bring it with you anywhere; not even talking about the battery life.
Don't get me wrong, I LOVE those devices (and even received my 'go' from Steam last week to finally finalize my pre-order for my SteamDeck (was in Q2 timeframe, 512GB model)) and will use the shit out of it but for me, those are still "gaming/PC device" that requires SOME sort of commitment to carry around (space to store it, battery, etc..) and will not always have this on me whenever I go!