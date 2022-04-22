Four Syphon Filter Games Rated for PS5 and PS4 - News

Four Syphon Filter games have been rated in Korea for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea.

The games rated include Syphon Filter, Syphon Filter 2, Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror, and Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow.

Syphon Filter and Syphon Filter 2 released for the PlayStation in February 1999 and March 2000, respectively. Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror and Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow released for the PSP in March 2006 and October 2007, respectively.

