New Tales From the Borderlands in the Works

Today, Take Two announced that a new Tales From the Borderlands will launch later this year. The Twitter post did not offer much, but promises a full announcement in the summer.

There are more stories to explore in the #Borderlands universe. An all new Tales from the Borderlands adventure is coming in 2022 from @GearboxOfficial and @2K.



Stay tuned for a full announcement this summer! pic.twitter.com/xsFbRZ5eHo — Borderlands (@Borderlands) April 21, 2022

Tales From the Borderlands took the Borderlands IP in a different direction from the usual FPS style, instead focusing heavily on narrative, with player choices making an impact on how the story unfolds.

Unlike the previous Tales From the Borderlands, which was developed by TellTale Games in the company's usual style, this installment is being developed by Gearbox Software.

During a PAX presentation, Gearbox Software Founder Randy Pitchford explained how using games outside of the main Borderlands series can help develop characters:

"Well as you know, some of the characters from Tales from the Borderlands made their way into Borderlands 3, so we really love that format as a way to create characters, create new stories, and explore all that differently than what’s possible with looter-shooter games. Because of the success and our love for Tales, and because of our interest in developing the Borderlands universe in new ways, we thought it would be fun and exciting to dive into the format of interactive fiction once again.”

In other Borderlands news, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands recently topped the digital charts, and the Borderlands series as a whole recently hit 74 million in sales, with Borderlands 3 accounting for 15 million of that total.

