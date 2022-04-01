Tiny Tina Tops the UK Digital Charts - Sales

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has debuted in first place on the UK digital charts, according to GSD for the week ending March 26, 2022.

55 percent of the digital sales for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands were on Xbox consoles, while the remaining 45 percent were on PlayStation consoles. When you combine the retail and digital sales the Xbox and PlayStation versions were neck and neck.

Elden Ring is in second place, FIFA 22 is in third place, and Grand Theft Auto V is in fourth place. F1 2021 is in fifth place, WWE 2K22 is in sixth place, and Grand Theft Auto Online is in seventh place.

Nintendo and Bethesda don't share digital shares, which means Ghostwire Tokyo and Kirby and the Forgotten Land did not appear on the digital charts.

Here are the top 10 best-selling digital titles in the UK for the week:

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - NEW Elden Ring FIFA 22 Grand Theft Auto V F1 2021 WWE 2K22 Grand Theft Auto Online Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Gran Turismo 7 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Big Ben Interactive, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Konami, Microids, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Strelka, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and Bethesda are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

