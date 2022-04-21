LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Debuts in 1st on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending April 10, 2022.

Elden Ring drops one spot to second place, while Grand Theft Auto V remained in third place.

NBA 2K22 is up one spot to fourth place and Red Dead Redemption 2 is up three spots to fifth place. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands drops two spots to sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - NEW Elden Ring Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K22 Red Dead Redemption 2 Tiny Tina's Wonderlands WWE 2K22 Gran Turismo 7 Tekken 7 Call Of Duty: Black Ops III

