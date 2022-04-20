Cotton Fantasy Launches May 20 for Switch and PS4 - News

Publisher ININ Games announced Cotton Fantasy will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in the Americas and Europe on May 20.

The game first released in Japan as Cotton Rock ‘n’ Roll for the Switch and PS4 on December 23, 2021.

Here is an overview of the game:

Cotton Fantasy (known in Japan as Cotton Rock ‘n’ Roll) is a brand-new and modern Cotton game, coming 30 years after the first entry of this legendary Cute ’em up series graced the screens!

The story: Something sinister is in the making—the willows are vanishing from Fairyland and the Fairy Queen entrusts Silk with solving the case. Who could be behind this devious ploy? For a promised lifetime all-you-can-eat supply of tasty willows, the little witch Cotton is willing to help her old friend out and embark on another adventure together.

Key Features:

High-definition graphics and brand-new shoot ’em up game mechanics.

shoot ’em up game mechanics. Six iconic, playable characters to choose from, each with different mechanics and attacks, even including guest characters like Umihara Kawase (from the equally named series) and Luffee from Doki Doki Poyacchio.

Doki Doki Poyacchio. Easily accessible Shoot ‘em up gameplay, perfect for newcomers, but with enough depth for veterans

16 colorful and varied scrolling stages, with vertical, horizontal, and 3D movement.

Light-hearted story with fun and charming cutscenes voiced entirely in Japanese (English subtitles included).

Exhilarating soundtrack featuring iconic remastered tracks from past games.

Unlockable content and different characters offer high replayability.

Aim for the high score in your nation with the featured ranking boards.

