Jason Momoa to Star in Live-Action Minecraft Movie from Warner Bros. - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 322 Views
Aquaman star Jason Momoa has been coast in the live-action Minecraft movie from Warner Bros., according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Jares Hess, Napoleon Dynamite filmmaker, will direct the film and Dune producers Mary Parent and Roy Lee will produce it. Jon Berg, Cale Boyter and Jon Spaihts will be executive producers. Mojang’s Lydia Winters and Vu Bui will also be producers.
Minecraft released in 2011 and has sold 238 million units as of April 2021. It is developed by Mojang and published by Xbox Game Studios. Developer Mojang was acquired by Microsoft in 2014 for $2.5 billion.
So, Microsoft is all in on movies and TV shows now. First Halo, then Fallout and now Minecraft. What's next, a gambling movie based on Microsoft Solitaire?
No way, don't be stupid.
It'll be space cadet pinball, minesweeper and Ski-Free. They have the depth and lore to carry a film.
I can minesweeper as a movie where a man has set up bombs across the city and its upto one detective to find the location of all the bombs before its too late.
Leaving cryptic codes around that once deciphered, will reveal the amount of bombs in the connecting city blocks?
OMG, we're fucking amazing at this.