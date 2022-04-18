Jason Momoa to Star in Live-Action Minecraft Movie from Warner Bros. - News

Aquaman star Jason Momoa has been coast in the live-action Minecraft movie from Warner Bros., according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jares Hess, Napoleon Dynamite filmmaker, will direct the film and Dune producers Mary Parent and Roy Lee will produce it. Jon Berg, Cale Boyter and Jon Spaihts will be executive producers. Mojang’s Lydia Winters and Vu Bui will also be producers.

Minecraft released in 2011 and has sold 238 million units as of April 2021. It is developed by Mojang and published by Xbox Game Studios. Developer Mojang was acquired by Microsoft in 2014 for $2.5 billion.

