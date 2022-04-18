LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 399 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has debuted in first place Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 14th week of 2022.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in second place, while Kirby and the Forgotten Land has dropped from first to third place. Gran Turismo 7 is down one spot to fourth place and FIFA 22 is up from sixth to fifth place.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is up from seventh to sixth place, while Minecraft is up two spots to seventh place. Mario Party Superstars remained in eighth place. Elden Ring falls four spots to ninth place.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch games in the top 10, four multiplatform titles, and one PlayStation exclusive.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 14, 2022: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Kirby and the Forgotten Land Gran Turismo 7 FIFA 22 Pokémon Legends: Arceus Minecraft Mario Party Superstars Elden Ring Paper Mario: The Origami King

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles