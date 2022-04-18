Star Wars Eclipse Development Reportedly 'Going Better Than Some Would Have You Believe' - News

Developer Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games in December 2021 announced Star Wars Eclipse. It is an action adventure game set in the High Republic era.

There was a report from video game insider Tom Henderson who claimed the game is three or four years away at a minimum and developer Quantic Dream Paris is currently struggling with hiring employees.

Insider AccountNgt who leaked images of the game ahead of its official announced has revealed via Twitter development on the game is going well.

"Another report I got confirms again the existence of a Dark Sorcerer based game from Quantic Dream that I had reported a few months ago," reads the tweet from the insider. "Star Wars Eclipse would be the next big game that Quantic Dream would release though. Apparently the development is going better than some would have you believe."

Another report I got confirms again the existence of a Dark Sorcerer based game from Quantic Dream that I had reported a few months ago. SW Eclipse would be the next big game that QD would release tho. Apparently the development is going better than some would have you believe. — AccountNgt (@accngt) April 16, 2022

