No More Heroes 3 Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC This Fall

Publisher XSEED Games and developer Grasshopper Manufacture announced No More Heroes 3 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store this fall.

These versions of No More Heroes 3 includes high-definition graphics, higher frame rates, and faster load times than the Nintendo Switch version.

A physical Day One Edition will be available on the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox one for $59.99. It includes a copy of the game, an art book with 70 pages, CD featuring some songs from the soundtrack, and a Santa Destroy commemorative biker license plate.

Here is an overview of the game:

Being the “number-one assassin in the world” isn’t what it used to be. Otaku hero Travis Touchdown is back once more, forced out of retirement to defend Santa Destroy, and Earth, in an intergalactic test of might while proving he’s more than just a washed up has-been who talks to his cat. Warm up those beam katanas, tighten the all-new Death Glove, and get ready to partake in outrageous boss battles against the evil Prince FU and his nine alien henchmen as Travis fights his way to the top of the Galactic Superhero Rankings!

No More Heroes 3 first released for the Nintendo switch in August 2021.

