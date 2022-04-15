The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles Sales Top 500,000 Units - Sales

Capcom announced The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles has sold over 500,000 units worldwide.

"YES! The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles has sold over 500,000 copies worldwide! Thank you to all of our passionate fans who have made this game a great success!" reads a tweet from Capcom.

The collection includes The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures and The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on July 27, 2021.

YES! #TheGreatAceAttorney Chronicles has sold over 500,000 copies worldwide! Thank you to all of our passionate fans who have made this game a great success! pic.twitter.com/Er9STXhsnS — Ace Attorney (@aceattorneygame) April 15, 2022

