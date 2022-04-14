Xbox and Kojima Deal Reportedly Still on as of a Couple Weeks Ago - News

There have been reports that a deal between Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima and Xbox to work together had been in the works and in July of last year it was claimed a letter of intent had been signed.

VentureBeat reporter and known leaker Jeff Grubb in the latest episode of his Giant Bomb show Grubbsnax claims the deal is still on as of two weeks ago.

As of a couple of weeks ago, the Xbox and Kojima deal was still on," said Grubb. "This isn’t based on the information I had last year, this is more recent than that. This is still on."

There is speculation going around that Sony has acquired Kojima Productions. This is due to the banner for the official PlayStation Studios website being updated to include Kojima's Death Stranding.

"Does this mean that PlayStation couldn’t have acquired Kojima Productions? Not necessarily," he said in response to the speculation of Sony acquiring Kojima Productions.

