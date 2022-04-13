Elden Ring Tops the New Zealand Charts, Tiny Tina Drops Down to 4th - Sales

Elden Ring has retaken first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending April 3, 2022.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands fell from first to fourth place in its second week on sale, while Kirby And The Forgotten Land dropped outside the top 10 in its second week.

FIFA 22 climbed the charts from sixth to second place and Grand Theft Auto V is up two spots to third place. NBA 2K22 is up four spots to fifth place, while Two Point Hospital entered the top 10 in sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Elden Ring FIFA 22 Grand Theft Auto V Tiny Tina's Wonderlands NBA 2K22 Two Point Hospital Motorsport Manager Red Dead Redemption 2 Gran Turismo 7 Far Cry 6

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

