Xbox Series X|S Outsells PS5 Again - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Mar 27-Apr 2

posted 2 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 346,026 units sold for the week ending April 2, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 106.49 million units lifetime.

The Xbox Series X|S sold 232,758 units to bring their lifetime sales to 13.89 million units. The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 191,950 units to bring its lifetime sales to 18.80 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by nearly 65,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by nearly 149,000 units. PS4 sold 256,724 units for the week ending April, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 84,118 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 15,015 units, and the Xbox One sold 1,190 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 171,528 units (-33.1%), while the PlayStation 5 is down 52,319 (-21.4%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 117,024 units (101.1%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 45,064 (-75.0%) and the Xbox One is down 18,282 units (-94.2%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 2,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 12,000 units, and PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 5,000 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 346,026 ( 106,494,502 ) Xbox Series X|S - 232,758 ( 13,889,199 ) PlayStation 5 - 191,950 ( 18,796,082 ) PlayStation 4 - 15,015 ( 116,750,960 ) Xbox One - 1,190 ( 50,521,824 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Xbox Series X|S - 167,984 Switch - 156,571 PlayStation 5 - 85,290 PlayStation 4 - 7,876 Xbox One - 977

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 83,266 PlayStation 5 - 50,273 Xbox Series X|S - 46,962

PlayStation 4 - 6,703 Xbox One - 195 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 93,950 PlayStation 5 - 50,177 Xbox Series X|S - 17,286 PlayStation 4 - 235 Xbox One - 11

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 12,239

PlayStation 5 - 6,210 Xbox Series X|S - 4,949

PlayStation 4 - 201 Xbox One - 7

