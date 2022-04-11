Xbox Series X|S Outsells PS5 Again - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Mar 27-Apr 2 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 2,322 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 346,026 units sold for the week ending April 2, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 106.49 million units lifetime.
The Xbox Series X|S sold 232,758 units to bring their lifetime sales to 13.89 million units. The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 191,950 units to bring its lifetime sales to 18.80 million units.
PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by nearly 65,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by nearly 149,000 units. PS4 sold 256,724 units for the week ending April, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 84,118 units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 15,015 units, and the Xbox One sold 1,190 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 171,528 units (-33.1%), while the PlayStation 5 is down 52,319 (-21.4%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 117,024 units (101.1%).
The PlayStation 4 is down 45,064 (-75.0%) and the Xbox One is down 18,282 units (-94.2%).
Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 2,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 12,000 units, and PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 5,000 units.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 346,026 (106,494,502)
- Xbox Series X|S - 232,758 (13,889,199)
- PlayStation 5 - 191,950 (18,796,082)
- PlayStation 4 - 15,015 (116,750,960)
- Xbox One - 1,190 (50,521,824)
- Xbox Series X|S - 167,984
- Switch - 156,571
- PlayStation 5 - 85,290
- PlayStation 4 - 7,876
- Xbox One - 977
- Switch - 83,266
- PlayStation 5 - 50,273
- Xbox Series X|S - 46,962
- PlayStation 4 - 6,703
- Xbox One - 195
- Switch - 93,950
- PlayStation 5 - 50,177
- Xbox Series X|S - 17,286
- PlayStation 4 - 235
- Xbox One - 11
- Switch - 12,239
- PlayStation 5 - 6,210
- Xbox Series X|S - 4,949
- PlayStation 4 - 201
- Xbox One - 7
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Sony is destroying the PlayStation. Sony needs to know how Microsoft is making so many consoles and do the same. ps5 slim or ps5 s.
Given how much money has laying around, they might have just paid out the nose for extra time in the factories. Or else they had this planned all along and Sony was being more conservative with their sales estimates. So then they never added extra capacity to their contracts.
But it's really anyone's guess at this point. I think it will become clearer as time goes on.
We don't know how many Series X's Microsoft withheld from store shelves to upgrade all of their Cloud Gaming servers to Series X hardware since it took quite a bit of 2021 to get everything upgraded. It was a worldwide endeavor and most likely took hundreds of thousands, if not millions of Series X's. We may just be getting all consoles now instead of a portion of what Microsoft is capable of manufacturing.
Easy... for every PS5 or PS5 digital or XBSX. MS is making the "S" 3 to 1. And they are in retail stores. While PS5/PS5D/XBSX are no where to be seen in retail.
Kind of crazy that Xbox is doing close to 2015 PS4 numbers right now on a week to week basis. It just continues to show that there is robust demand for all 3 manufacturers this time around instead of just one of them
There has been a huge influx of Xbox Series X consoles in the US for several weeks now. I hope Microsoft is able to keep up the amount of stock going forward and Sony is able to improve PS5 stock.
Correct me if I’m wrong but at the current sales rate Xbox will overtake PS5 in North America lifetime sometime in the next 2-3 weeks?
It will probably take a bit longer than that. Xbox Series X|S is 250K behind lifetime sales of the PS5 in the US. Of course, this depends on adjustments when NPD comes out on April 22.
Sony urgently needs to release a weaker ps5 to have more comsols available. it's unacceptable for her to make so few consoles, she can't allow xbox to win. Something needs to be done the ps5 is way behind the ps4 for the same amount of time.
Sony's current plan is to keep producing PS4's throughout the remainder of this year. It's not like Sony is in last place or something lol. Xbox is just finally getting competitive again, which is good for everyone.
Plus Sony is still rolling out their PC releases.
Assuming the situation continues, won't they be in last place eventually? Not that it matters so much. Every current generation console is doing 600k+ every month. And in time, even ps5 and series will probably be matching switch sales. But Sony could still end up in last place this gen.
Eventually? Yes. Even if by some miracle that does happen, Sony will have had an insanely huge successful generation. And that wouldn't go against Sony's failures. We all would know how much of an impact the chip shortage had on Sony.
The only time Sony really struggled and almost came in last place was the 7th gen where they shot themselves in the foot with the PS3 launch. Microsoft followed suit by shooting themselves in the foot for the launch of the 8th gen. None of the major console manufacturers have shot themselves in the foot with the launch of their 9th gen systems, and we can see how successful each company has been so far. So if Sony comes in last place by the end of this gen, it wouldn't have been from their failure to compete.
I never said they would do poorly. I'm sure they're on track to sell 100 million. But assuming Microsoft steps it up, they could outsell them. I just meant that there's a non 0% chance that Microsoft sells more Xboxes.
Gotcha! Yeah, there's very rarely a non 0% chance. Microsoft is going to start towards the end of this year, crank out the games they've teased and their first party studios have been working on. Starting off with Redfall and Starfield of course, but there's likely 6-7 first party games releasing in 2023 alone for Xbox. That's when we'll really see how the remainder of this generation will play out as that'll also be the time Sony will get past their shortages.
Actually at current market share splits, and assuming Xbox and PlayStation combine for 170 million consoles again, the PS5 is on track to fall just short of 100 million consoles sold.
Obviously, a lot can change between now and the end of the generation, but Xbox is gaining marketshare, not losing it, and we have seen no evidence that Xbox and PlayStation can combine for more than about 170-175 million consoles, as they haven’t done so in 3 generations.
It’s probably too late for that in the short to medium term, the two SKU strategy Microsoft is using took multiple years of planning, and a bunch of back end legwork had to be done to make sure developers could make games for both consoles at the same time.
Absolutely NOT! PS5/PS5d will only serve them better as this gen gets in years. Where it will hurt MS down the road. Sure it's helping MS now. Chip/Ship shortages/delays will end soon. And PS5 will be atop again.
Last week the gap was over 5m between PS & XB. This week it is just under at 4.9m. Whatever MS are doing to keep units coming out is working.
Take this with a grain of salt, but there was a rumor spreading around last week that Microsoft bought out priority access to various parts and fab capacity. And because the Series S exists, Microsoft gets more consoles per dollar spent than Sony does.
1st place Japan
2nd place Japan
3rd Place xbox, usa/UK
Japan is owning the video games market
Great to see!