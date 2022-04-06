N64's Mario Golf Coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on April 15 - News

Nintendo announced the Nintendo 64 game, Mario Golf, is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on Friday, April 15.

Mario Golf first released for the Nintendo 64 in Japan in June 1999, in North America in July 1999, and in Europe in September 1999.

Get into the swing! ⛳



Tee off with Mario and friends when Mario Golf comes to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 4/15. #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/bB4ujaj59F — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 7, 2022

Here is an overview of the game:

Tee off with Mario and friends in the most entertaining golf game ever to hit the Nintendo 64 system! Taunt your opponents to break their concentration, place bets in multi-player games, and see replays of your best shots. View the detailed terrain from multiple camera angles and earn Experience Points to get to the next course. With 10 different play modes, six championship courses, and up to 14 characters, golf has never been this much fun!

