FTC Review of Microsoft's Acquisition of Activision Blizzard to Focus on Consumer Data and Labor Market - News

Microsoft in January of this year announced it is acquiring Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion. This is the biggest acquisition in gaming history by a large amount.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has stepped in to investigate Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal. The FTC will determine if the acquisition means unfair competition or not. This is according a person who wished to remain anonymous who is speaking to the organization.

A new report from The Information and transcribed by Seeking Alpha says FTC chair Lina Khan "will examine the deal with an eye to the combined companies' access to consumer data, the game developer labor market and the deal's impact on those workers who have accused Activision of discrimination and a hostile workplace." The FTC will also look into the "potential impact on a competitive metaverse."

The investigation is still in early states and the deal isn't expected to close anytime soon.

