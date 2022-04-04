Switch Sales Top 106M, XS Outsells PS5 - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Mar 20-26 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 353,540 units sold for the week ending March 27, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 106.21 million units lifetime.

The Xbox Series X|S sold 220,631 units to bring their lifetime sales to 13.66 million units. The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 211,765 units to bring its lifetime sales to 18.66 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by over 106,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by nearly 136,000 units. PS4 sold 317,790 units for the week ending March 28, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 84,790 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 15,213 units, and the Xbox One sold 1,263 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 418,714 units (-54.2%), while the PlayStation 5 is down 99,708 (-32.0%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 93,222 units (73.2%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 47,862 (-75.9%) and the Xbox One is down 20,044 units (-94.1%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 1,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 43,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 9,000 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 353,540 ( 106,212,076 ) Xbox Series X|S - 220,631 ( 13,658,441 ) PlayStation 5 - 211,765 ( 18,660,162 ) PlayStation 4 - 15,213 ( 116,736,056 ) Xbox One - 1,263 ( 50,520,634 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Xbox Series X|S - 161,721 Switch - 141,190 PlayStation 5 - 86,861 PlayStation 4 - 8,020 Xbox One - 1,048

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 84,986 PlayStation 5 - 60,581 Xbox Series X|S - 47,093

PlayStation 4 - 6,743 Xbox One - 195 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 114,890 PlayStation 5 - 56,939 Xbox Series X|S - 7,116 PlayStation 4 - 247 Xbox One - 12

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 12.474

PlayStation 5 - 7,384 Xbox Series X|S - 4,701

PlayStation 4 - 203 Xbox One - 8

