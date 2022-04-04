Switch Sales Top 106M, XS Outsells PS5 - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Mar 20-26 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 2,128 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 353,540 units sold for the week ending March 27, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 106.21 million units lifetime.
The Xbox Series X|S sold 220,631 units to bring their lifetime sales to 13.66 million units. The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 211,765 units to bring its lifetime sales to 18.66 million units.
PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by over 106,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by nearly 136,000 units. PS4 sold 317,790 units for the week ending March 28, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 84,790 units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 15,213 units, and the Xbox One sold 1,263 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 418,714 units (-54.2%), while the PlayStation 5 is down 99,708 (-32.0%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 93,222 units (73.2%).
The PlayStation 4 is down 47,862 (-75.9%) and the Xbox One is down 20,044 units (-94.1%).
Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 1,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 43,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 9,000 units.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 353,540 (106,212,076)
- Xbox Series X|S - 220,631 (13,658,441)
- PlayStation 5 - 211,765 (18,660,162)
- PlayStation 4 - 15,213 (116,736,056)
- Xbox One - 1,263 (50,520,634)
- Xbox Series X|S - 161,721
- Switch - 141,190
- PlayStation 5 - 86,861
- PlayStation 4 - 8,020
- Xbox One - 1,048
- Switch - 84,986
- PlayStation 5 - 60,581
- Xbox Series X|S - 47,093
- PlayStation 4 - 6,743
- Xbox One - 195
- Switch - 114,890
- PlayStation 5 - 56,939
- Xbox Series X|S - 7,116
- PlayStation 4 - 247
- Xbox One - 12
- Switch - 12.474
- PlayStation 5 - 7,384
- Xbox Series X|S - 4,701
- PlayStation 4 - 203
- Xbox One - 8
The Switch is now just under 10 million units behind the PS4. Amazing.
At this rate, it'll pass the PS4 and Game Boy family by the end of this year guaranteed! Especially with how games Nintendo is releasing in 2022 and that's without Breath of the Wild 2.
A number of stock watchers on twitter believe that the Series X in particular had a massive shipment to the US at the end of March, and anecdotally that sounds plausible. I saw the Series X available on Amazon for several hours the other day.
We are looking at 500K-600K for Xbox Series X|S in March. With 1 week to go we have it at 411K in the US for March.
I've definitely seen far more in-stock alerts for Xbox Series X recently than PS5. Hopefully that is a sign that the supple chain is improving for MS, and not just them stockpiling a little bit to have a burst of sales.
Nice job Xbox series! Keep it up I’m excited to see what redfall and star field with do to its sales=)
Monster hunter rise was this week last year? Wow. I forgot how big of an effect that game had on the switch sales. More than an extra week of sales. Shame that Kirby couldn't have done the same, but I didn't expect it.