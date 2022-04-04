Kirby and the Forgotten Land Tops the French Charts - Sales

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 12, 2022, according to SELL.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) is down one spot to second place, while Mario kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to third place.

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) dropped two spots to fourth place, while Ghostwire: Tokyo (PS5) debuted in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Gran Turismo 7 Ghostwire: Tokyo Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - Next-Level Edition

Xbox Series X|S

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - Next-Level Edition Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - Merveleilleux Chaos Edition Elden Ring

PS4 Gran Turismo 7 Elden Ring FIFA 22 Xbox One FIFA 22 Tiny Tina's Wonderlands WWE 2K22 Nintendo Switch Kirby and the Forgotten Land Pokemon Legends: Arceus Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome Amiibo + 1 Carte Amiibo Yo-Kai Watch 2: Fantomes Bouffis Luigi's Mansion 2 PC Elden Ring - Launch Edition Microsoft Flight Simulator Farming Simulator 22

