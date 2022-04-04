Kirby and the Forgotten Land Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 48 minutes ago / 189 Views
Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 12, 2022, according to SELL.
Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) is down one spot to second place, while Mario kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to third place.
Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) dropped two spots to fourth place, while Ghostwire: Tokyo (PS5) debuted in fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Gran Turismo 7
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - Next-Level Edition
Xbox Series X|S
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - Next-Level Edition
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - Merveleilleux Chaos Edition
- Elden Ring
- Gran Turismo 7
- Elden Ring
- FIFA 22
- FIFA 22
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
- WWE 2K22
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
3DS
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome Amiibo + 1 Carte Amiibo
- Yo-Kai Watch 2: Fantames Bouffis
- Luigi's Mansion 2
- Elden Ring - Launch Edition
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Farming Simulator 22
