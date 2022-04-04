Rumor: World of Warcraft Next Expansion is Titled Dragonflight - News

posted 33 minutes ago

The final update for the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion released in February of this year and details on the next expansion is set to be announced later this month on April 19.

Wowhead is reporting the next ninth expansion for World of Warcraft will be called Dragonflight. The information was added to the official World of Warcraft website's public source code. It shows strings for the Dragonflight Base, Heroic and Epic Expansion pre-purchases.

"On April 19, the World of Warcraft development team will reveal the next expansion," said Blizzard's General Manager Warcraft John Hight last month. "We’re excited to show you what we've been working on and where your adventures in Azeroth will go next. Until then, we hope you are enjoying Eternity’s End, the newest content update and final chapter of the Shadowlands saga."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

