Next World of Warcraft Expansion to be Revealed on April 19 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Blizzard's General Manager Warcraft John Hight in a new post announced the next expansion for World of Warcraft will be revealed by the development team on April 19.

"On April 19, the World of Warcraft development team will reveal the next expansion," said Hight. "We’re excited to show you what we've been working on and where your adventures in Azeroth will go next.

"Until then, we hope you are enjoying Eternity’s End, the newest content update and final chapter of the Shadowlands saga."

The Hearthstone development team on March 15 announced it will release new details on the first of three expansions to release this year. After that the team will take a deeper look into the plans for the game for 2022. This includes the annual core set changes.

"To kick off the first of our announcements, on March 15, the Hearthstone development team will share details about the first of three expansions this year," said Hight. "Shortly after, they'll provide a deeper look into the plans for Hearthstone for 2022—including the annual core set changes."

