City Connection Announces Shoot 'Em Up Layer Section & Galactic Attack S-Tribute - News

City Connection has announced Layer Section & Galactic Attack S-Tribute for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Here is an overview of the game:

Layer Section & Galactic Attack S-Tribute is a shoot ’em up video game published by City Connection.

Released in 1995 by Taito, Layer Section is the home console version of the arcade game RayForce, a vertical shooting game.

Players control X-RAY, a mobile weapon equipped with lock-on lasers and battle against the Con-Human system for the survival of humankind.

You can also play Galactic Attack, the overseas release of Layer Section.

Enjoy the enhanced background music of the home console game in stereo sound in this title.

The remixed main melodies are tastefully different from their arcade versions!

New useful features like game rewind, slow mode, and quick save have been added.

Compare scores with others in the new online ranking mode!

Lock-On Lasers:

The game’s main feature, lock-on lasers allow you to attack enemies on the ground or in low orbit.

Use your unit’s cross hairs to lock on to enemies and fire lasers at them in one fell swoop.

Target up to eight units at once. Destroy multiple enemies together for a higher score.

Destroy eight enemies at once for a 128x multiplier!

Make full use of lock-on lasers to aim for higher scores!

Useful Features and Options:

Rewind – Rewind gameplay a by certain amount of time and resume.

– Rewind gameplay a by certain amount of time and resume. Slow Mode – Slow game pace down with a single button press.

– Slow game pace down with a single button press. Quick Save/Load – Save game state at any point. Up to three slots available.

– Save game state at any point. Up to three slots available. Stage Selection – Play your favorite stages with your favorite settings.

– Play your favorite stages with your favorite settings. Expanded Rapid-Fire Settings – Rapid-firing can now go faster than the original home console version (15/second -> 30/second).

– Rapid-firing can now go faster than the original home console version (15/second -> 30/second). Coin Credits – Insert up to 99 credits and play at leisure without worrying about continues.

– Insert up to 99 credits and play at leisure without worrying about continues. Change Difficulty Increase Settings – Play at a constant minimum or maximum difficulty, which increases when certain conditions are met.

– Play at a constant minimum or maximum difficulty, which increases when certain conditions are met. Screen Orientation – For arcade mode. Optimized for portrait screen orientation.

– For arcade mode. Optimized for portrait screen orientation. Scan Lines – Mimics the nostalgic CRT monitor display.

– Mimics the nostalgic CRT monitor display. Online Ranking – Switch to online ranking mode in settings to enter your score into the online leaderboards and check how you compare with others.

Thanks, Gematsu.

