Halo Infinite Season 2 Updates Outlined
Halo Infinite launched without two major modes, Campaign Co-Op and Forge, that before release were delayed to Season 2 and Season 3, respectively. Campaign Co-Op was delayed once again to sometime after the start of Season 2.
Season 2 will start in just over a month on May 3 and 343 Industries in a new post on Halo Waypoint has outlined the changes, updates, and improvements coming in Season 2.
Read the Season 2 updates below:
Season 2
AUDIO
- The ability to hear an opponent’s shield recharge sound will be reduced to prevent providing too much information about a player’s location
- The volume of the Grunt Birthday Party sound effect will be increased in Campaign
MULTIPLAYER
Arena
- Catalyst (new Arena map) will be added to multiple playlists on day one
- King of the Hill will be added to multiple playlists
- Attrition will be added to multiple playlists
- In Attrition, a revived player will be able to move immediately after spawning back in
- Motion Tracker (Radar) will have its outer edge detection enabled for shooting and sprinting in social playlists
Big Team Battle
- Breaker (new BTB map) will be added to matchmaking on day one
- Jeff Steitzer’s voice is returning to call out player-earned medals
- Issue causing asymmetrical Weapon Rack spawns has been addressed
Matchmaking
- Rather than track a player’s entire session, the CSR progression bar will now reflect the progress made from their most recent match
Custom Games & Forge
- Addressing some Custom Game bugs, with more coming down the road
Personal AI & Spartan Chatter
- Balance adjustments were made to emphasize what’s most important for players
PC
- Noticeable stability improvements; the team has resolved dozens of PC crashes
SANDBOX
Networking
- Melee fights should be more consistent, with opponents “phasing” through each other less and “whiffing” less when a melee should’ve connected
Weapons
- A global melee damage decrease of 10% on all weapons will require the Mangler to land two shots and a beatdown for a kill.
- The Ravager’s base (non-charged) shot will see a damage increase
Friend or Foe (IFF) Recognition (Player Outlines)
- This system will now have options allowing players to modify the opacity and thickness based on their preferences
Equipment
- Drop Wall will see slight performance increases
- Overshield will provide slightly more shielding
Vehicles
- Chopper collision (splatter) damage will be increased to its vehicle-splattering glory
- Banshee’s agility and damage output will be increased to improve its role as a strike fighter
- Warthog & Razorback should be more resistant to flipping and bouncing
