Halo Infinite Season 2 Updates Outlined

Halo Infinite launched without two major modes, Campaign Co-Op and Forge, that before release were delayed to Season 2 and Season 3, respectively. Campaign Co-Op was delayed once again to sometime after the start of Season 2.

Season 2 will start in just over a month on May 3 and 343 Industries in a new post on Halo Waypoint has outlined the changes, updates, and improvements coming in Season 2.

Read the Season 2 updates below:

Season 2

AUDIO

The ability to hear an opponent’s shield recharge sound will be reduced to prevent providing too much information about a player’s location

The volume of the Grunt Birthday Party sound effect will be increased in Campaign

MULTIPLAYER

Arena

Catalyst (new Arena map) will be added to multiple playlists on day one

King of the Hill will be added to multiple playlists

Attrition will be added to multiple playlists

In Attrition, a revived player will be able to move immediately after spawning back in

Motion Tracker (Radar) will have its outer edge detection enabled for shooting and sprinting in social playlists

Big Team Battle

Breaker (new BTB map) will be added to matchmaking on day one

Jeff Steitzer’s voice is returning to call out player-earned medals

Issue causing asymmetrical Weapon Rack spawns has been addressed

Matchmaking

Rather than track a player’s entire session, the CSR progression bar will now reflect the progress made from their most recent match

Custom Games & Forge

Addressing some Custom Game bugs, with more coming down the road

Personal AI & Spartan Chatter

Balance adjustments were made to emphasize what’s most important for players

PC

Noticeable stability improvements; the team has resolved dozens of PC crashes

SANDBOX

Networking

Melee fights should be more consistent, with opponents “phasing” through each other less and “whiffing” less when a melee should’ve connected

Weapons

A global melee damage decrease of 10% on all weapons will require the Mangler to land two shots and a beatdown for a kill.

The Ravager’s base (non-charged) shot will see a damage increase

Friend or Foe (IFF) Recognition (Player Outlines)

This system will now have options allowing players to modify the opacity and thickness based on their preferences

Equipment

Drop Wall will see slight performance increases

Overshield will provide slightly more shielding

Vehicles

Chopper collision (splatter) damage will be increased to its vehicle-splattering glory

Banshee’s agility and damage output will be increased to improve its role as a strike fighter

Warthog & Razorback should be more resistant to flipping and bouncing

