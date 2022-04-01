Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 Launches July 28 for Switch - News

Developer Inti Creates announced Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 will launch for the Nintendo Switch via eShop on July 28 for $29.99.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Gunvolt series began in 2014 with the digital-exclusive 3DS game Azure Striker Gunvolt. In 2016, Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 continued the story of hero Gunvolt alongside his rival Copen. And now, in 2022, Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 finally picks up where 2 left off as an official sequel.

New protagonist Kirin fights along side Gunvolt, allowing players to switch characters on the fly, adding a new element to the series’ high-speed 2D action gameplay. Familiar faces will return as “Image Pulses,” a new system that allows players to use characters from Gunvolt’s past in combat with over 150 varieties available!

Thanks to the cooperation of Keiji Inafune (LEVEL5 comcept CCO), series executive producer / action supervisor, Inti Creates has evolved Gunvolt 3‘s action to exceed the expectations of modern players on the Nintendo Switch platform. Players will be blown away by the speedy and precise action on display in Azure Striker Gunvolt 3!

