Legal Dungeon Arrives April 5 for PS4 and Xbox One

Publisher PLAYISM and developer Somi announced Legal Dungeon will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 5.

The game first released for PC via Steam in May 2019, for the Nintendo Switch in February 2021 and for iOS and Android in February 2022.

This place is a labyrinth of crime and punishment—and quotas. As a police detective working a veritable dungeon composed of eight separate cases, dive into the huge plethora of documents awaiting you. Gather evidence, go up against suspects, and submit your official verdict of “guilty” or “not guilty.” Your judgment will greatly sway the fate of the accused, as well as your own.

Is justice always justified?

Legal Dungeon is a game about organizing Police Investigation Documents.

The player must review and provide an Investigation Verdict on reports ranging from petty theft to murder, in eight different criminal cases. Legal Dungeon will teach players that apprehending and punishing criminals is the very essence of Public Safety. Players will quickly become experts in revealing true criminals.

