Lawn Mowing Simulator Out Now for PS5 and PS4

Publisher Curve Games and developer Skyhook Games announced Lawn Mowing Simulator is now available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 for $19.99 / £15.99 / €19.99.

The game first released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in August 2021.

"We’ve been so happy with the reaction to Lawn Mowing Simulator so far from Xbox and PC players," said Skyhook Games co-founder David Harper.

"Lawn Mowing Simulator is lawn-mowing at its absolute best! Mowing a lawn well and efficiently is something we find immensely satisfying—and we’re delighted to be able to bring this to the PlayStation community allowing them to enjoy virtual lawn mowing in all its glory."

View the PlayStation release trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Experience the beauty and detail of mowing the Great British countryside in Lawn Mowing Simulator, the only simulator that allows you to ride an authentic and expansive roster of real-world licensed lawn mowers from prestigious manufacturers; Toro, SCAG, and STIGA as you manage your mowing business.

Key Features:

Physically Authentic Lawn Mowing Experience – Execute ground checks, set your blade height, and measure your engine load as you complete a variety of contracts across Career Mode, Free Mode or Challenge Mode. Take your mowing further with several attachments from stripe rollers, mulching kits, grass collectors, recyclers, flail decks and more.

– Execute ground checks, set your blade height, and measure your engine load as you complete a variety of contracts across Career Mode, Free Mode or Challenge Mode. Take your mowing further with several attachments from stripe rollers, mulching kits, grass collectors, recyclers, flail decks and more. Beautiful Rural British Countryside – Lawn Mowing Simulator is set in a beautiful British countryside town. Busy residential streets, vast castle grounds, quaint cottage greens, and large equestrian fields are just some of the locations that await your mowing blades.

– Lawn Mowing Simulator is set in a beautiful British countryside town. Busy residential streets, vast castle grounds, quaint cottage greens, and large equestrian fields are just some of the locations that await your mowing blades. Real World Licensed Mower Manufacturers – Toro, SCAG, and STIGA front line Lawn Mowing Simulator with their real-world machines painstakingly re-created visually and physically. 12 Mowers are available in the base game, each with their own challenges, attachments and upgrades to pursue.

– Toro, SCAG, and STIGA front line Lawn Mowing Simulator with their real-world machines painstakingly re-created visually and physically. 12 Mowers are available in the base game, each with their own challenges, attachments and upgrades to pursue. Accurate and Attentive Business Management – Build your own lawncare business from the ground up. Purchase and upgrade your headquarters, hire employees, purchase advertising and balance the books as you grow and expand your business.

