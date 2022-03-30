PlayStation Plus Games for April 2022 Announced - News

/ 593 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment following a leak on the PlayStation Blog has revealed the PlayStation Plus games for April 2022, which will be available from Tuesday, April 5 to Monday, May 2.

Check out the latest information below:

Hood: Outlaws & Legends | PS4 & PS5

Hood: In this intense online multiplayer2 title, rival gangs compete in daring heists to hit the wealthy where it hurts. One of the different game modes is State Heist: a full coop PvE mode where teams control spawn points to recuperate as much gold as possible. In Gold Rush PvPvE mode however, two teams of four players battle it out in an attempt to execute the perfect heist, stealing and extracting treasure while fighting each other and the AI Guards. Equipped with unique skills and mystical abilities, each character moves in stealth to steal treasures unseen. It’s up to you to recruit your band of outlaws, master formidable fortresses and outplay your rivals.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated | PS4

The classic platformer returns, faithfully remade in spongetastic splendor! Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and use their unique sets of skills to thwart Plankton’s evil plan to rule Bikini Bottom with his army of wacky robots. Meet countless characters from the beloved series and enjoy horde mode for up to two players, online2 and offline.

Slay the Spire | PS4

Embark on a journey up the ever-changing Spire, in this fantasy deckbuilder adventure that fuses together card games and roguelikes. Craft a unique deck from hundreds of cards to efficiently dispatch foes and reach the top. Discover powerful relics to enhance your deck’s powers to help you overcome different enemies and bosses.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles