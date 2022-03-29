PlayStation Plus Games for April 2022 Reportedly Leaked - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

The PlayStation Plus games for April 2022 have reportedly leaked online by Dealabs who has revealed the PlayStation Plus games ahead of the official announcement. Dealabs has accurately leaked the PlayStation Plus lineup in multiple previous months.

The April 2022 PlayStation Plus games, according to the leak, will be Hood: Outlaws & Legends, Slay the Spire, and Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated.

The PlayStation Plus games for March 2022 are available until April 4. The list of games include Ark: Survival Evolved for PS4, Team Sonic Racing for PS4, Ghostrunner for PS5, and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends for PS4 and PS5. The PS4 games are also playable on the PS5 via backward compatibility.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

