PlayStation Plus Games for April 2022 Reportedly Leaked
The PlayStation Plus games for April 2022 have reportedly leaked online by Dealabs who has revealed the PlayStation Plus games ahead of the official announcement. Dealabs has accurately leaked the PlayStation Plus lineup in multiple previous months.
The April 2022 PlayStation Plus games, according to the leak, will be Hood: Outlaws & Legends, Slay the Spire, and Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated.
The PlayStation Plus games for March 2022 are available until April 4. The list of games include Ark: Survival Evolved for PS4, Team Sonic Racing for PS4, Ghostrunner for PS5, and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends for PS4 and PS5. The PS4 games are also playable on the PS5 via backward compatibility.
This is a great month.
Slay the Spire is amazing. I played it on PC via GamePass and then bought it on Switch and Xbox when it released there. Everyone should play it.
Hood is also good, I got it day one on Xbox and put plenty of time into it. The game is MP and is PvPvE, it had content and balance issues at launch but they fixed the balance stuff and have added content since I stopped playing.
SpongeBob, meh.
Slay the spire is amazing.. although with a controller I have no clue how it plays.
And I wonder if hood even has enough people to play it. Does it have an offline mode? It did seem interesting but just not enough depth.
Are you saying the SpongeBob game is a fighting game? Because I assure you it's not lol it's a remake of a 3D platformer from 2003.
Unless you're referring to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl which is definitely that Super Smash Bros style fighting game!