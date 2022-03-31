Switch vs 3DS in Japan Sales Comparison - February 2022 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned Japanese sales of the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS.

The 3DS launched in February 2011 in Japan and the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. This does mean the normal holiday periods and the Japanese Golden Week holiday for the two consoles are off by one month.

Switch Vs. 3DS Japan:

Gap change in latest month: 223,898 - Switch

Gap change over last 12 months: 3,048,036 - Switch

Total Lead: 3,614,923 - Switch

Switch Total Sales: 23,988,496

3DS Total Sales: 20,373,573

February 2022 is the 60th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for in Japan. During the latest month, the Switch outsold the 3DS by 223,898 units when you align the launches. In the last 12 months, the Switch has outsold the 3DS by 3.05 million units. The Switch is currently ahead of the 3DS by 3.61 million units.

The 60th month for the Switch is February 2022, while for the 3DS it is January 2016. The Switch has sold 23.99 million units, while the 3DS sold 20.37 million units during the same timeframe. The 3DS did not reach current Switch sales until month 86.

The 3DS has sold 24.67 million units lifetime in Japan. The Switch is currently 0.68 million units behind the lifetime sales of the 3DS.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

