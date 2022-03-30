By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
PlayStation Plus Collection on PS5 Is Not Going Anywhere

by William D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 614 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment yesterday announced following months of rumors that it is launching an all-new version of PlayStation Plus in June that will be available in three tiers - Essential, Extra, and Premium. It combines the current PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a single service.

This has lead some  to wonder if the PlayStation Plus Collection, which launched alongside the PlayStation 5 and includes access to 20 different PlayStation 4 titles, would be going away once the new PlayStation Plus launches. 

PlayStation has told IGN Senior Editor and PlayStation Lead Jonathon Dornbush the PlayStation Plus Collection is not going anywhere. It will remain a benefit to all PlayStation Plus subscribers on the PlayStation 5.

"For those wondering - PlayStation confirmed to IGN that the PlayStation Plus Collection will not be going away with this change," said Dornbush. "It will remain as a benefit to all PS5 players with PS Plus."

4 Comments
rapsuperstar31 (8 hours ago)

Looks like Persona 5 is leaving the Playstation+ collection on May 11th.

Hiku rapsuperstar31 (7 hours ago)

Interesting. Didn't know that.

Rafie (7 hours ago)

They need to switch out a lot of the games on there. They won't though as it may negate what games are going on the new service.

DonFerrari (8 hours ago)

Didn't think it would change, but well they could add some more titles =p

