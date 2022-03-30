PlayStation Plus Collection on PS5 Is Not Going Anywhere - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment yesterday announced following months of rumors that it is launching an all-new version of PlayStation Plus in June that will be available in three tiers - Essential, Extra, and Premium. It combines the current PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a single service.

This has lead some to wonder if the PlayStation Plus Collection, which launched alongside the PlayStation 5 and includes access to 20 different PlayStation 4 titles, would be going away once the new PlayStation Plus launches.

PlayStation has told IGN Senior Editor and PlayStation Lead Jonathon Dornbush the PlayStation Plus Collection is not going anywhere. It will remain a benefit to all PlayStation Plus subscribers on the PlayStation 5.

"For those wondering - PlayStation confirmed to IGN that the PlayStation Plus Collection will not be going away with this change," said Dornbush. "It will remain as a benefit to all PS5 players with PS Plus."

