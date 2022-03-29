The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel Delayed to Spring 2023 - News

Nintendo announced it has delayed the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild from a 2022 release window to Spring 2023. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch.

"We previously announced that we were aiming for a 2022 release for this game," said The Legend of Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma in a video message. "However, we have decided to extend our development time a bit and change the release to spring 2023. For those of you who have been looking forward to a release this year, we apologize.

"As previously announced, the adventure in this sequel will take place not just on the ground as in the previous game, but also in the skies above. However, the expanded world goes beyond that, and there will be an even wider variety of features you can enjoy, including new encounters and new gameplay elements.

"In order to make this game’s experience something special, the entire development team is continuing to work diligently on this game, so please wait a little longer."

