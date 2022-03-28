GTAV Next-Gen Enters the Italian Charts - Sales

FIFA (PS4) is up from sixth to first place on the Italian charts for Week 11, 2022, which ended March 20, 2022.

The PS5 version of the next-generation re-release of Grand Theft Auto V has entered the charts in second place in its first week.

Gran Turismo 7 (PS4) has dropped from first to third place, while the PS5 version dropped two spots to fifth place.

Elden Ring (PS4) is down from second to fourth place, while the PS5 version fell from fifth to ninth place.

There are five PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, three PlayStation 5 titles, and two Nintendo Switch titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 11, 2022:

FIFA 22 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS5) - NEW Gran Turismo 7 (PS4) Elden Ring (PS4) Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) F1 2021 (PS4) WWE 2K22 (PS4) Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS)* Elden Ring (PS5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)*

*Retail sales only

