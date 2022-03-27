Ghostwire Tokyo Debuts on the Steam Charts, Elden Rings Remains in 1st - Sales

/ 996 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Elden Ring in its fifth week has once again topped the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 12, 2022, which ended March 27, 2022.

Valve's all-in-one portable PC gaming device, the Steam Deck, took second place for another week, while It Takes Two remained in thirds place.

Ghostwire: Tokyo debuted in fourth place, while the pre-purchase version debuted in eighth place.

Valve Index VR Kit is up one spot to fifth place and Core Keeper is down from fifth to sixth place. Dread Hunger climbs two spots to seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Elden Ring Steam Deck It Takes Two Ghostwire: Tokyo - NEW Valve Index VR Kit Core Keeper Dread Hunger Ghostwire: Tokyo (Pre- Purchase ) - NEW Red Dead Redemption 2 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Pre-order)

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles