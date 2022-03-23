Phil Spencer: Games on Xbox Don't Need to be on Game Pass to be Viable - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 318 Views
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer and Corporate Vice President at Xbox Sarah Bond speaking at GDC 2022 discussed Game Pass and how Xbox isn't focused on one business model.
"I also want to make clear to people that are out there that for us at Xbox, there's not one business model that we think is going to win," said Spencer via VideoGamesChronicle. "I often get asked by developers, 'if I'm not in the subscription am I just not viable on Xbox anymore?' and it’s absolutely not true.
"Like we look at retail of people selling games, buying games, it’s an important part of our P&L [profit and loss statement], you know that. And it’s something that we invest resources in to enable our developers to do great work there."
In another video Xbox has shared some stats on Xbox Game Pass. Subscribers play on average 40 percent more games after joining and play 30 percent more genres. There is an average of 8.3 times jump in players when a back catalog game is added to Game Pass.
Large publishers see a 3.5 times increase in players for new games compared to games not on Game Pass, while it is 15 times higher for new indie games. There is a 3.5 times boost for games launching on Game Pass compared to Steam.
Microsoft in January of this year announced Xbox Game Pass has surpassed 25 million subscribers.
I have friends who play games only through Game Pass. I have friends who aren't subscribed and prefer to just buy their games when playing on Xbox. And I have friends that are subscribed to Game Pass but use it more as a way to try out a bunch of different games like demos and then buy the games they enjoyed the most.
That's the big differentiator when comparing Game Pass to the likes of Netflix. Choice. You have all the options listed above and that's a very pro-gamer deal. Xbox even threw in the nice touch of adding a small discount to game purchases if you're a Game Pass subscriber. Which is especially great when you have a game you really like that may be leaving the service soon, so at least you don't have to pay full price.
Does Xbox get everything right? No. Their DRM issues and the lack of their games actually being on a disc for example are other issues entirely lol but when it comes to how you get to play and experience games on the Xbox platform, they nailed it. Unifying PC, console, and mobile along with adding cloud streaming to PC, console, and web browsers was a smart move as well.