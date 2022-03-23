Phil Spencer: Games on Xbox Don't Need to be on Game Pass to be Viable - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer and Corporate Vice President at Xbox Sarah Bond speaking at GDC 2022 discussed Game Pass and how Xbox isn't focused on one business model.

"I also want to make clear to people that are out there that for us at Xbox, there's not one business model that we think is going to win," said Spencer via VideoGamesChronicle. "I often get asked by developers, 'if I'm not in the subscription am I just not viable on Xbox anymore?' and it’s absolutely not true.

"Like we look at retail of people selling games, buying games, it’s an important part of our P&L [profit and loss statement], you know that. And it’s something that we invest resources in to enable our developers to do great work there."

In another video Xbox has shared some stats on Xbox Game Pass. Subscribers play on average 40 percent more games after joining and play 30 percent more genres. There is an average of 8.3 times jump in players when a back catalog game is added to Game Pass.

Large publishers see a 3.5 times increase in players for new games compared to games not on Game Pass, while it is 15 times higher for new indie games. There is a 3.5 times boost for games launching on Game Pass compared to Steam.

Microsoft in January of this year announced Xbox Game Pass has surpassed 25 million subscribers.

