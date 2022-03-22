Hermen Hulst: PlayStation Will 'Always' Develop 'Single-Player Narrative-Based Games' - News

Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst speaking with GamesIndustry discussed how PlayStation is looking to diversify its lineup by delivering more live-service titles with acquisitions like Haven Studios and Bungie. However, he did say the company will continue to make narrative-focused single-player games.

"Obviously we will always carry on making these single-player narrative-based games such as Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us, and Horizon Forbidden West," Hulst said.

"But you’ve spotted correctly that we have invested in live service games, because that’s incredibly exciting for us. It allows us to build larger worlds, it allows us to create really meaningful social connections between players.

"We have quite a few now in development or conceptualization, so yes we are setting up capabilities internally. But exactly for that reason, it is so exciting for us to welcome to the family a group of people who have a lot of experience with live service games.

"To have those central capabilities that we’re setting up interact with people who have been doing it for a long time… that notion that demanding customers create great capabilities, that usually holds true in game development.

"It’s really exciting for our central services and technology groups. For these to be working with a world class outfit like Haven… that’s great. And it is aligned with the strategy of diversifying the kinds of games we are offering to our fanbase."

