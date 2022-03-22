Ubisoft Massive's Star War Game Reportedly Won't Release Until 2025 - News

posted 5 minutes ago

Industry insider Tom Henderson recently reported on a number of unannounced games Ubisoft titles. He says a second Prince of Persia game is in development that is 2.5D and takes "inspiration from Ori," a sequel to Immortals Fenyx Rising is in pre-production, and a new entry in The Crew series is in development with a codename of Project Orlando.

Henderson in a follow-up Tweet said Ubisoft Massive's Star Wars title is the furthest Ubisoft title from release and it likely won't launch until 2025 or later.

"I didn't include Ubisoft's Star Wars game here because I think that's probably the furthest title from release and we're probably looking at 2025 at the earliest for it," said Henderson.

Not much is known about Ubisoft Massive's Star Wars title. We do know it will be an original story and is "different from anything that has been done before."

