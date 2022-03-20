Elden Ring Spends 4th Week on Top of the Steam Charts, Steam Deck Takes 2nd - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

Elden Ring in its fourth week has once again topped the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 11, 2022, which ended March 20, 2022. Another version of Elden Ring came in eighth place.

Valve's all-in-one portable PC gaming device, the Steam Deck, took second place for another week.

It Takes Two and Monster Hunter Rise re-entered the top 10 in third and fourth places, respectively. Core Keeper in its second week on sale dropped from fourth to fifth place.

Valve Index VR Kit remained in sixth place and Red Dead Redemption 2 took seventh place. Dread Hunger drops from eighth to ninth place, and WWE 2K22 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Elden Ring Steam Deck It Takes Two Monster Hunter Rise Core Keeper Valve Index VR Kit Red Dead Redemption 2 Elden Ring Dread Hunger WWE 2K22

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.



