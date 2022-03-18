Hogwarts Legacy Doesn't Have Microtransactions - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developers Avalanche Software and Portkey Games yesterday during a State of Play gave the first deep dive into gameplay for the open-world action RPG, Hogwarts Legacy.

Community manager Chandler Wood via Twitter has now confirmed there will be no microtransactions in the game.

"We've seen this question coming up and want to set the record straight," said Wood. "There are no microtransactions in Hogwarts Legacy."

Hogwarts Legacy will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in Holiday 2022.

