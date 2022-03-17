Gran Turismo 7 Enters the Swiss Charts in 1st Place - Sales

The PlayStation exclusive, Gran Turismo 7, has debuted in first place Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the eighth week of 2022.

The Nintendo Switch title, Triangle Strategy, debuted in seventh place. Elex II, another new title, debuted in ninth place.

Elden Ring in its second week dropped from first to second place. Pokémon Legends: Arceus remained in third place in its sixth week.

Horizon: Forbidden West in week number three fell two spots to fourth place. FIFA 22 remained in fifth place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped from fourth to sixth place.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch games in the top 10, two PlayStation exclusives, and three multiplatform titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 9, 2022: Gran Turismo 7 - NEW Elden Ring Pokémon Legends: Arceus Horizon: Forbidden West FIFA 22 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Triangle Strategy - NEW Mario Party Superstars Elex II - NEW Minecraft

