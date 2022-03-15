Xbox Game Pass Adds F1 2021, Shredders, Weird West, and More - News

Microsoft has announced seven more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud. The list of games includes Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Young Souls, Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII, and more.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Coming Soon

Shredders (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) ID@Xbox – March 17

Available on day one with Game Pass: Break into the snowboarding event of the year in the hope of scoring a wildcard entry to an exclusive invitational. To prove you’re up to the challenge, master the art of park riding, buttering rails, and massive kickers and earn your place in the world of snowboarding. Also jump in on Xbox One and other devices you already own with cloud gaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – March 17

Live an adventure filled with humor, surprises, and silly encounters as you step into the wacky heroic fantasy universe of The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk. Lead a team of unlikely and clumsy heroes in this epic and challenging tactical RPG.

Tainted Grail: Conquest (Console) ID@Xbox – March 22

Available now with PC Game Pass and coming soon to console! Explore the ever-changing maps, fight with deadly enemies, and learn what happened to the cursed island of Avalon in this unique, infinitely replayable, story-driven hybrid between a deck-building roguelike and an RPG game. Create your own combos out of hundreds of cards and learn how to survive in a dark, unforgiving world shrouded by a mysterious, deadly force known as the wyrdness.

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 22

A group of strangers are kidnapped and forced to participate in a diabolical game of death. Who can be trusted? Tensions rise as the situation becomes increasingly dire. Can you find a way out of The Nonary Games? Or will you pay the ultimate price?

Norco (PC) ID@Xbox – March 24

Available on day one with PC Game Pass: Play the southern gothic point-and-click narrative adventure for yourself and explore the sinking suburbs and verdant industrial swamps of a distorted South Louisiana. Your brother Blake has gone missing in the aftermath of your mother’s death. In the hopes of finding him, you must follow a fugitive security android through the refineries, strip malls, and drainage ditches of suburban New Orleans.

F1 2021 (Console) EA Play – March 24

It’s lights out and away we go! EA Play and Game Pass Ultimate members can experience a gripping F1 story, hit the track with their own team and live every Formula 1 fan’s ultimate fantasy as F1 2021 joins a collection of racing games available to play on EA Play.

Crusader Kings III (Xbox Series X|S) ID@Xbox – March 29

Available now with PC Game Pass and coming soon to Xbox Series X|S! Live the life of a medieval ruler in Paradox Development Studio’s award-winning strategy role-playing game, Crusader Kings III! Assume the leadership of a medieval noble family, increasing its power and reputation through the generations. As one ruler dies, they are replaced by an heir who may have very different abilities or interests, forcing you to adjust your long-term plans.

Weird West (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – March 31

Available on day one with Game Pass: Weird West is a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures, each playing with their own rules and their own peculiar motives.

Xbox App on PC

Last month, we released a major update for game installation and management which allows you to choose a specific folder for game installation, better game management options, and ability to mod more games. We are continuing to make updates based on your feedback. The next wave of updates is available for all Xbox Insiders to test and provide feedback and will be available to everyone at the end of March.

App navigation updates : This is the first in an upcoming wave of changes to improve how you move around the app and access your games. For this initial release, all your navigation is in the sidebar and we’ve made Xbox Cloud Gaming easier to find.

: This is the first in an upcoming wave of changes to improve how you move around the app and access your games. For this initial release, all your navigation is in the sidebar and we’ve made Xbox Cloud Gaming easier to find. Performance fit indicators: There is a new performance fit indicator to check and see if a game will run on your PC before installing

Later this month, you’ll be able to install and play Rainbow Six: Siege and Rainbow Six: Extraction right from the Xbox app.

To get early access to these new features and more, join the Xbox Insider program.

DLC/Game Updates

Genesis Noir: The Astronomy Update – Available now

The Astronomy Update is available now, adding three new levels and an expanded universe so fans can explore the cosmos and venture into the past and future. Learn more about The Astronomy Update here!

Lawn Mowing Simulator: Dino Safari – Available now

Game Pass members save 10%! Your Lawn Mowing business is starting to take off and you just landed your largest contract yet – Dino Safari, it’s going to be a mammoth task! Work your way around the T-Rex Paddock, Cretaceous Canyon, Herbivore Valley, and the Raptor Enclosure, ensure to maintain a high level of service as you go otherwise the Safari’s manager may have a bone to pick with you!

Xbox Touch Controls Added to Nine More Games

Ultimate members, we’ve added Xbox Touch Controls to nine more games ready to play from the cloud today! These games join our growing list of over 100 touch-enabled games with cloud gaming. Jump in on the Xbox app for Windows PCs, Xbox Game Pass mobile app on Android devices, or Xbox.com/play on your Windows PCs and Apple phones and tablets, no controller needed!

Among Us

Katamari Damacy Reroll

Lumines Remastered

Pupperazzi

Rubber Bandits

Spelunky 2

Telling Lies

Undungeon

Young Souls

Leaving Soon

It’s time to give a proper Game Pass farewell to the following games leaving soon. You still have time to make a dent in these games or wrap up where you left off before they go. As always, remember to use your Game Pass membership discount to save up to 20% on your purchase to keep them in your library.

Leaving March 31

Madden NFL 20 (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play

(Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play Narita Boy (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Shadow Warrior 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Leaving April 11

Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Shadowkeep, and Forsaken (PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

