Switch Sales Top 105M, XS Sales Top 13M - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Feb 27-Mar 5
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 373,133 units sold for the week ending March 5, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 105.25 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 155,336 units to bring its lifetime sales to 18.20 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 141,425 units to bring their lifetime sales to 13.09 million units.
PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by nearly 92,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by over 51,000 units. PS4 sold 247,191 units for the week ending March 7, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 90,387 units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 15,437 units, and the Xbox One sold 1,474 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 51,484 units (-12.1%), while the PlayStation 5 is down 92,197 (-37.3%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 17,178 units (13.8%).
The PlayStation 4 is down 55,983 (-78.4%), the Xbox One is down 21,418 units (-93.6%).
Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 57,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 23,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 5,000 units.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 373,133 (105,245,304)
- PlayStation 5 - 155,336 (18,198,674)
- Xbox Series X|S - 141,425 (13,087,945)
- PlayStation 4 - 15,437 (116,689,116)
- Xbox One - 1,474 (50,516,597)
- Switch - 132,695
- Xbox Series X|S - 90,427
- PlayStation 5 - 74,915
- PlayStation 4 - 8,485
- Xbox One - 1,230
- Switch - 91,014
- PlayStation 5 - 36,500
- Xbox Series X|S - 35,916
- PlayStation 4 - 6,421
- Xbox One - 216
- Switch - 137,271
- PlayStation 5 - 38,277
- Xbox Series X|S - 10,252
- PlayStation 4 - 289
- Xbox One - 16
- Switch - 12,153
- PlayStation 5 - 5,644
- Xbox Series X|S - 4,830
- PlayStation 4 - 242
- Xbox One - 12
Switch is still beasting going into year 6.
Switch sales are down compared to last year, but that is to be expected. It is on track to easily surpass the PS4 and Game Boy later this year.
Hi there, Got a question. Why the numbers for Xbox on the main page graph are current and PS5 havent been updated since weeks/months? They come from different databases?
If you are referring to the front page graph the data from that comes from this page - https://www.vgchartz.com/analysis/platform_totals/ - which has some sort of calculating error whenever we adjust our figures. It is worse when we adjust them down. Right now we don't have a coder who can fix it.
I have access to the data itself, which is where the numbers for these articles come from.
These weekly numbers remind me so much of the early 7th generation, when Xbox was ahead in North America, when Europe was hotly contested, and PlayStation maintained a razor thin week to week global sales lead on the back of sales from Japan.
Long term I wonder if the chip shortage is going to make Xbox a relevant brand in Europe again
The shortages are keeping the race close and buying Microsoft time as their first-party studios should start releasing more games in 2023. PS5 has the better lineup for 2022, but the shortages are keeping Sony from significantly growing its lead.
I wonder if Nintendo has any big killer app hidden in the works that might Jack the Switch up to comfortably take the overall lead ahead of DS and PS2? IMO, it won’t be Breath of the Wild 2, while the first game was a killer app, I’d guess the vast majority who figure BotW2 is a must have game already bought a Switch for BotW1.
Perhaps a new fitness game and a new facelift for the Switch could do the trick? The OLED with Metroid Dread was a nice touch, but something a little more. I winder what ever happened to the “QoL health improvement” product?
Sony expects to ship 19.3 million units this quarter by March 31. so ps5 sales in the coming weeks should remain at an average of 160,000 units per week.