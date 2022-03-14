Switch Sales Top 105M, XS Sales Top 13M - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Feb 27-Mar 5 - Sales

/ 1,830 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 373,133 units sold for the week ending March 5, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 105.25 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 155,336 units to bring its lifetime sales to 18.20 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 141,425 units to bring their lifetime sales to 13.09 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by nearly 92,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by over 51,000 units. PS4 sold 247,191 units for the week ending March 7, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 90,387 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 15,437 units, and the Xbox One sold 1,474 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 51,484 units (-12.1%), while the PlayStation 5 is down 92,197 (-37.3%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 17,178 units (13.8%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 55,983 (-78.4%), the Xbox One is down 21,418 units (-93.6%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 57,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 23,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 5,000 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 373,133 ( 105,245,304 ) PlayStation 5 - 155,336 ( 18,198,674 ) Xbox Series X|S - 141,425 ( 13,087,945 ) PlayStation 4 - 15,437 ( 116,689,116 ) Xbox One - 1,474 ( 50,516,597 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 132,695 Xbox Series X|S - 90,427 PlayStation 5 - 74,915 PlayStation 4 - 8,485 Xbox One - 1,230

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 91,014 PlayStation 5 - 36,500

Xbox Series X|S - 35,916 PlayStation 4 - 6,421 Xbox One - 216 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 137,271 PlayStation 5 - 38,277 Xbox Series X|S - 10,252 PlayStation 4 - 289 Xbox One - 16

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 12,153

PlayStation 5 - 5,644 Xbox Series X|S - 4,830

PlayStation 4 - 242 Xbox One - 12

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles