By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Switch Sales Top 105M, XS Sales Top 13M - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Feb 27-Mar 5

Switch Sales Top 105M, XS Sales Top 13M - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Feb 27-Mar 5 - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,830 Views

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 373,133 units sold for the week ending March 5, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 105.25 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 155,336 units to bring its lifetime sales to 18.20 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 141,425 units to bring their lifetime sales to 13.09 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by nearly 92,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by over 51,000 units. PS4 sold 247,191 units for the week ending March 7, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 90,387 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 15,437 units, and the Xbox One sold 1,474 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 51,484 units (-12.1%), while the PlayStation 5 is down 92,197 (-37.3%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 17,178 units (13.8%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 55,983 (-78.4%), the Xbox One is down 21,418 units (-93.6%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 57,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 23,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 5,000 units.

PS5 Sales, Xbox Series X and S Sales, Switch Sales

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

  1. Switch - 373,133 (105,245,304)
  2. PlayStation 5 - 155,336 (18,198,674)
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 141,425 (13,087,945)
  4. PlayStation 4 - 15,437 (116,689,116)
  5. Xbox One - 1,474 (50,516,597)
Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 132,695
  2. Xbox Series X|S - 90,427
  3. PlayStation 5 - 74,915
  4. PlayStation 4 - 8,485
  5. Xbox One - 1,230
Europe hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 91,014
  2. PlayStation 5 - 36,500
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 35,916
  4. PlayStation 4 - 6,421
  5. Xbox One - 216
Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 137,271
  2. PlayStation 5 - 38,277
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 10,252
  4. PlayStation 4 - 289
  5. Xbox One - 16
Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 12,153
  2. PlayStation 5 - 5,644
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 4,830
  4. PlayStation 4 - 242
  5. Xbox One - 12

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

15 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
SanAndreasX (5 hours ago)

Switch is still beasting going into year 6.

  • +10
trunkswd SanAndreasX (5 hours ago)

Switch sales are down compared to last year, but that is to be expected. It is on track to easily surpass the PS4 and Game Boy later this year.

  • +13
DeEscapist trunkswd (2 hours ago)

Hi there, Got a question. Why the numbers for Xbox on the main page graph are current and PS5 havent been updated since weeks/months? They come from different databases?

  • 0
trunkswd DeEscapist (2 hours ago)

If you are referring to the front page graph the data from that comes from this page - https://www.vgchartz.com/analysis/platform_totals/ - which has some sort of calculating error whenever we adjust our figures. It is worse when we adjust them down. Right now we don't have a coder who can fix it.

I have access to the data itself, which is where the numbers for these articles come from.

  • +1
trunkswd trunkswd (1 hour ago)

The bug annoys me, but there is nothing I can do about it. Not until one of our coders has the time to fix it. They work full time jobs and only occasionally work on VGC.

  • +1
aTokenYeti (5 hours ago)

These weekly numbers remind me so much of the early 7th generation, when Xbox was ahead in North America, when Europe was hotly contested, and PlayStation maintained a razor thin week to week global sales lead on the back of sales from Japan.

Long term I wonder if the chip shortage is going to make Xbox a relevant brand in Europe again

  • +2
trunkswd aTokenYeti (5 hours ago)

The shortages are keeping the race close and buying Microsoft time as their first-party studios should start releasing more games in 2023. PS5 has the better lineup for 2022, but the shortages are keeping Sony from significantly growing its lead.

  • +8
darthv72 (5 hours ago)

Series passing 13m is roughly 6mo ahead of when the XBO did it.

  • +1
Jumpin (1 hour ago)

I wonder if Nintendo has any big killer app hidden in the works that might Jack the Switch up to comfortably take the overall lead ahead of DS and PS2? IMO, it won’t be Breath of the Wild 2, while the first game was a killer app, I’d guess the vast majority who figure BotW2 is a must have game already bought a Switch for BotW1.
Perhaps a new fitness game and a new facelift for the Switch could do the trick? The OLED with Metroid Dread was a nice touch, but something a little more. I winder what ever happened to the “QoL health improvement” product?

  • 0
jvmkdg (4 hours ago)

Sony expects to ship 19.3 million units this quarter by March 31. so ps5 sales in the coming weeks should remain at an average of 160,000 units per week.

  • 0
trunkswd jvmkdg (3 hours ago)

Weekly average for the rest of March would need to be closer to 200K per week to reach 2 million for the quarter. Though, this depends on any future adjustments.

  • 0
jvmkdg trunkswd (2 hours ago)

there is a difference between units shipped and units sold. 19.3 million units shipped, would only be reached in the week ending April 23. 160,000 units would be the closest.

  • 0
Comment was deleted...
Comment was deleted...
Comment was deleted...