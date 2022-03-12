Xbox Reveals List of Verified and Playable Games on the Steam Deck - News

Valve released its all-in-one portable PC gaming device, the Steam Deck, at the end of February. A good number of games on Steam have been confirmed to be playable on the handheld, however, many more have not been.

Xbox Game Studios has shared a list of its games that are Verified, Playable, and unsupported on the Steam Deck.

"Here at XGS we love gaming and think people should be able to play our games as freely and easily as possible - any time, any place, sharing incredible experiences with friends or immersing themselves in solo adventures," reads the post from Xbox Game Studios.



"It's up to our studios how they fit Steam Deck integration for their games into their busy schedules, and with a lot of great stuff already in the works some titles may take longer. We've put together this list so you can see how our titles are coming along."

Here is the list of Verified, Playable, and unsupported Xbox Game Studios games on Steam Deck:

Verified Psychonauts 2 Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Battletoads Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

Playable Sea of Thieves Forza Horizon 5 Forza Horizon 4 Quantum Break State of Decay: Year-One Survival Editon

Unsupported (Due to anti-cheat) Gears 5 Halo: The Master Chief Collection Halo Infinite Microsoft Flight Simulator X



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

