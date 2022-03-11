Switch and Elden Ring Top the UK Charts in February, Xbox Series X|S Takes 2nd - Sales

/ 303 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the UK in February 2022, according to GfK Entertainment.

Sales for the Switch are down by over 30 percent compared to February 2021, however, they are up significantly compared to 2019 and 2020.

The Xbox Series X|S came in second place and each next-generation Xbox console saw an increase compared to a year ago. This does mean the PlayStation 5 came in third place as there was very little stock available.

There were 93,000 game consoles sold in the UK during the month of February, which is down by 24 percent compared to January.

So far for 2022, console sales are down 33.4 percent compared to 2021 mainly due to very limited stock available of the PS5.

GSD data shows that 2.4 million physical and digital games were sold in the UK in February, which is a drop of 14 percent year-on-year. There were also over 600,000 accessories sold.

1.46 million of the 2.4 million games sold were digital, which is a 17 percent drop compared to last year. Physical sales dropped nine percent with over 900,000 units.

Elden Ring was comfortably the best-selling game in February and is the fastest-selling new IP since 2016's The Division.

The PlayStation exclusive, Horizon: Forbidden West, debuted in second place, while Dying Light 2: Stay Human debuted in sixth place. It should be noted there were no digital sales available for Dying Light 2.

Here are the software (digital + physical) charts:

Position Title 1 Elden Ring (Bandai Namco) 2 Horizon Forbidden West (Sony) 3 FIFA 22 (EA) 4 Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Nintendo)* 5 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 6 Dying Light 2: Stay Human (Techland)* 7 Total War: Warhammer III (Sega) 8 Call of Duty: Vanguard (Activision Blizzard) 9 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 10 NBA 2K22 (2K Games)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Big Ben Interactive, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Konami, Microids, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Strelka, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and Bethesda are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles