By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
PlayStation Suspends All Sales and Operations in Russia

PlayStation Suspends All Sales and Operations in Russia - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 646 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twitter announced it is suspending all sales of its hardware and games, as well as operations of the PlayStation Store in Russia. 

"Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) joins the global community in calling for peace in Ukraine," reads the tweet from Sony Interactive Entertainment. "We have suspended all software and hardware shipments, the launch of Gran Turismo 7, and operations of the PlayStation Store in Russia.

"To support humanitarian aid, Sony Group Corporation announced a $2 million USD donation to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the international NGO, Save the Children, to support the victims of this tragedy."

Microsoft last week announced it is stopping the sale of all new products and services in Russia. The company is working closely with the US, UK, and European Union and are working to stop many aspects of its business in Russia to comply with government sanctions. 

The Nintendo eShop in Russia has been put into a "maintenance mode" following the suspension of processing payments in rubles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

18 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
ClassicGamingWizzz (3 hours ago)

Poor russians cant buy games or eat macdonalds and drink coca cola while putin bombs maternity hospitals killing new born babies and pregnant woman. Twitter replies to this are disgusting holy shit.

  • +10
Spike0503 ClassicGamingWizzz (22 minutes ago)

While I understand your point I must disagree with your sentiment. Of course the suffering of the Ukrainians is a terrible tragedy but dismissing the effects of what's happening to ordinary, innocent Russian civilians ain't a good thing either. Sure, you can live without Coke and McDonalds and most of those products but what about the Russian people working at those companies? They'll lose their livelihood for something outside of their control. Also, I think that most of these companies are not doing it out of any sense of charity or morality but because the Russian economy has been made to implode so these companies can't get good money out of the country.

  • 0
Giggity_goo (4 hours ago)

i think its more to do with not making the government any money via V.A.T taxes ect than punishing the gamers.. but i suppose theres still 1000s of piracy consoles to choose from in china

  • +1
2zosteven (4 hours ago)

That A boy/girl

  • +1
DonFerrari (4 hours ago)

Now the war will end.

  • -4
gtotheunit91 (4 hours ago)
  • -14