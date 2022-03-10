PlayStation Suspends All Sales and Operations in Russia - News

posted 5 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twitter announced it is suspending all sales of its hardware and games, as well as operations of the PlayStation Store in Russia.

"Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) joins the global community in calling for peace in Ukraine," reads the tweet from Sony Interactive Entertainment. "We have suspended all software and hardware shipments, the launch of Gran Turismo 7, and operations of the PlayStation Store in Russia.

"To support humanitarian aid, Sony Group Corporation announced a $2 million USD donation to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the international NGO, Save the Children, to support the victims of this tragedy."

Microsoft last week announced it is stopping the sale of all new products and services in Russia. The company is working closely with the US, UK, and European Union and are working to stop many aspects of its business in Russia to comply with government sanctions.

The Nintendo eShop in Russia has been put into a "maintenance mode" following the suspension of processing payments in rubles.

