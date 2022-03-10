PlayStation Suspends All Sales and Operations in Russia - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 646 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twitter announced it is suspending all sales of its hardware and games, as well as operations of the PlayStation Store in Russia.
"Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) joins the global community in calling for peace in Ukraine," reads the tweet from Sony Interactive Entertainment. "We have suspended all software and hardware shipments, the launch of Gran Turismo 7, and operations of the PlayStation Store in Russia.
"To support humanitarian aid, Sony Group Corporation announced a $2 million USD donation to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the international NGO, Save the Children, to support the victims of this tragedy."
March 9, 2022
Microsoft last week announced it is stopping the sale of all new products and services in Russia. The company is working closely with the US, UK, and European Union and are working to stop many aspects of its business in Russia to comply with government sanctions.
The Nintendo eShop in Russia has been put into a "maintenance mode" following the suspension of processing payments in rubles.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Poor russians cant buy games or eat macdonalds and drink coca cola while putin bombs maternity hospitals killing new born babies and pregnant woman. Twitter replies to this are disgusting holy shit.
While I understand your point I must disagree with your sentiment. Of course the suffering of the Ukrainians is a terrible tragedy but dismissing the effects of what's happening to ordinary, innocent Russian civilians ain't a good thing either. Sure, you can live without Coke and McDonalds and most of those products but what about the Russian people working at those companies? They'll lose their livelihood for something outside of their control. Also, I think that most of these companies are not doing it out of any sense of charity or morality but because the Russian economy has been made to implode so these companies can't get good money out of the country.
i think its more to do with not making the government any money via V.A.T taxes ect than punishing the gamers.. but i suppose theres still 1000s of piracy consoles to choose from in china
I feel bad for all those in Russia being punished for something they didn't do. I really hope this unnecessary violence ends soon.
People are dying by the thousands every couple days whether soldiers or citizens in this war. Who cares if people are discomforted by lack of games. The Russian people need to get so uncomfortable that they rise up and depose Putin. If it requires them to get uncomfortable and inconvenienced to stop this war and stop people from dying then that is a price absolutely worth paying.
I hope if that's true, it happens here. But Putin has gotten rid of every opponent of his for years, and not even subtly. I highly doubt he would hesitate to do the same to his own people if they start to get restless. Russia isn't America where the people can rise together to demand new leaders. In Russia, you will be arrested and may very well never be heard from again.
That' what happens when you get an ex Soviet KGB member as your President.
The only thing that makes me think Putin is worried about it is he is attempting to control the narrative in his own country. He's cutting off almost all social media and youtube. So he clearly doesn't want his people being told anything other than what he wants them to know. Also the recent law that makes it illegal to spread "fake news" that he just implemented.
Western countries are attempting to control the narrative of their view.
Western countries cut off almost all russian media, so they clearly don't want that people being told anything other than the mainstream wants them to know. There are always two sides of a medal.
Cutting off Russian media is not even close to the same thing. No offense but this comment is ridiculous. You can still go to youtube and visit the RT channel right now and watch all their videos. The sanctions are why RT America had to close. It's not an attempt to cut off the Russian media it's an attempt to economically strangle Russia into submission. Also we still have access to all independent journalism and fake news hasn't been made illegal in this country. So nothing is clear here because if they wanted us to just listen to the mainstream media this is a poor attempt at doing that. They've literally cut off no media access for us here in the US.
Dont waste your time, its too hard for them to understand this sadly.
Apparently it's too hard for others to understand that these points are nothing more than wishful thinking. There's nothing the Russian people can do that can ever sway Putin as time and again that's proven to be the case.
Unless you can name a time where the country rose up against something Putin did and he actually decided to back off.
Let's blame all American people individually for all their interventions in other countries.
History has TONS of examples about people rising up against their leaders. Russians also revolted causing massive government change in the last century. If the people are desperate they will revolt and Putin will be toppled. Absolute certainly. Even if his army didn't have massive desertion, they'd be no match for tens of millions rebelling.
Here's to hoping that you're right! 2014 when Putin invaded Crimea didn't change anything despite the huge outcry from the Russian people.
They took an area that was mostly home to people that identified more as Russians than Ukrainians. This current situation is in no way comparable to that.