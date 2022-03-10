Triangle Strategy and Gran Turismo 7 Debut on the Japanese Charts - Sales

Triangle Strategy (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 86,298 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending March 6, 2022.

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) debuted in second place with sales of 73,399 units. The PS4 version debuted in third place with sales of 64,565 units.

Elden Ring (PS4) dropped from first to fourth place with sales of 55,310 units. The PS5 version fell from second to sixth place with sales of 14,746 units.

There are six Nintendo Switch games in the top 10, two PlayStation 5 games, and two PlayStation 4 gams.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 96,952 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 25,679 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,321 units, the 3DS sold 511 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 11 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Triangle Strategy (Square Enix, 03/04/22) – 86,298 (New) [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 73,399 (New) [PS4] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 64,565 (New) [PS4] Elden Ring (FromSoftware, 02/25/22) – 55,310 (243,800) [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 50,481 (2,120,030) [PS5] Elden Ring (FromSoftware, 02/25/22) – 14,746 (104,763) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 14,339 (4,470,426) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 11,399 (4,794,715) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 9,957 (895,966) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,474 (2,542,200)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch OLED Model – 55,385 (1,333,707) Switch – 26,126 (18,067,043) PlayStation 5 – 22,550 (1,210,651) Switch Lite – 15,441 (4,608,818) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,129 (218,138) Xbox Series X – 748 (85,675) Xbox Series S – 573 (72,709) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 511 (1,183,316) PlayStation 4 – 11 (7,819,353)

