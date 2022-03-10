Elden Ring Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Elden Ring has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 27, 2022.

Horizon: Forbidden West dropped from first to second place in its second week. Grand Theft Auto V remained in third place.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla re-entered the top 10 in fourth place, while NBA 2K22 dropped one spot to fifth place. Pokémon Legends: Arceus remained in sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Elden Ring - NEW Horizon: Forbidden West Grand Theft Auto V Assassin's Creed Valhalla NBA 2K22 Pokémon Legends: Arceus FIFA 22 Horizon: Zero Dawn Red Dead Redemption 2 Borderlands 3

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

