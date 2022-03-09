Bungie is Developing a 3rd-Person Action Game - News

A new job listing for a Creative Director at Bungie reveals the developer is working on a brand-new third-person action game.

"As Creative Director, you will be the tip of the spear to define the vision and features for a new 3rd-person action game at Bungie!" reads the description to the job listing.

"You will work with the project’s leadership and executive team to create and iterate on a vision document, a feature list, and technical specs.

"You will drive the creative vision for multiple stages of playable prototypes to prove out and iterate on that vision. You will participate directly in the creation and iteration of playable prototypes at all stages of development."

Sony Interactive Entertainment in January 2022 announced it is acquiring Bungie in a deal worth $3.6 billion.

Bungie will remain "an independent subsidiary" of Sony Interactive Entertainment once the deal closes. The studio will be run by a board of directors that consist of current CEO Pete Parsons and the rest of the current management team.

Bungie will remain a multiplatform studio and will have an option "to self-publish and reach players wherever they choose to play."

