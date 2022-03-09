Miyazaki Says the Release of Elden Ring Was 'Not Very Pleasant' - News

Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki speaking in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu said leading up to the release of the game was not very pleasant.

"It's the same for all past titles, not just this one, but it's not a very pleasant time," said Miyazaki via VideoGamesChronicle. "I'm sure I'm relieved, but I’m more anxious about it. I never get used to it."

He added, "It was expected from the beginning that this work would be the largest scale ever."

Miyazaki did say that the combat in Elden Ring is similarities to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice as both games were developed at the same time.

"Since this work and the production of Sekiro were in parallel, there was not much direct feedback from Sekiro," he said. "However, since I directed both, it is certain that they influenced each other."

He discussed the influence that Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin had on the game.

"Martin's lore has existed since the very early stages of development and has given us various inspirations," said Miyazaki. "The lore depicts a complex and interesting relationship between mystery and the player, and gives us a multi-layered depth that we can call history."

He added, "At first, it wasn’t called the Ring, but I think he talked about the Elden Ring-like existence and the image of the opportunity for it to break. However, it was only spoken as an abstract concept, and I don’t think he had a concrete motif such as a golden tree at that time."

"The basic policy of telling a story in this work is the same as in the Dark Souls," he said. "The textual information is presented in pieces and is intended to be connected in the user’s mind or to be imagined by the user. The reason for this is that we want the gameplay itself to be the story of the user. However, I think that NPC conversations are more straightforward than in past works."

