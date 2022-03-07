Gran Turismo 7 Beats Elden Ring to Top the UK Charts - Sales

The PlayStation exclusive Gran Turismo 7 debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending March 5, 2022.

The racing game sold 28 percent fewer copies at retail than 2017's Gran Turismo Sport. However, it should be noted digital sales are not counted in this chart, which have only grown in the past five years.

76 percent of Gran Turismo 7 retail sales were for the PS5 and 24 percent for the PS4. It is also the fourth biggest launch of 2022 behind Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Horizon: Forbidden West, and Elden Ring.

Elden Ring in its second week fell to second place as sales dropped 69 percent. It is the best-selling game of 2022 to date.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is in third place as sales grew 16 percent last week. It is the best-selling Nintendo Switch game this year.

Another PlayStation exclusive Horizon: Forbidden West dropped from second to fourth place as sales fell 47 percent.

Triangle Strategy debuted in seventh place with sales similar to 2021's Bravely Default II. Sales were half that of 2018's Octopath Traveller.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Gran Turismo 7 - NEW Elden Ring Pokémon Legends: Arceus Horizon: Forbidden West FIFA 22 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Triangle Strategy - NEW Animal Crossing: New Horizons Dying Light 2: Stay Human Minecraft (NS)

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

